Madawaska – Bellefleur, a Madawaska native has completed the mandatory 200 hours of classroom and supervised patrol duties making him now eligible as a Maine Criminal Justice Academy certified reserve police officer and is working part time for the Madawaska Police Department as a member of their reserve force. Officer Bellefleur has been working with the Madawaska Police Department since April of this year.

