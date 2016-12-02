Belfast’s new radio station to start broadcasting

BELFAST, MAINE: Belfast Community Radio (BCR), the city’s new low-power radio station, looks to begin operation in December 2016.

“We are nearing our on-air date. We are tentatively planning to go on air in mid-to-late December,” Erik Klausmeyer, Fundraising Committee Chair and Launch Coordinator for BCR, stated at an all-volunteer meeting on Monday, November 28.

So far the non-profit organization has raised over $33,000 in cash and $5,000 to $7,000 in donated equipment. December 1 marked the end of the Founder’s Campaign, which saw donations from dozens of individual community members, local community organizations, and businesses.

Business Founding Members include Bangor Savings Bank, Trillium Caterers, Waldo County General Hospital, Dutch Chevrolet Buick, Yo Mamma’s Home, Eat More Cheese, Rhonda Feiman Acupuncturist, Daily Soup, Old Professor Book Shop, Sam Mitchell at Worth Real Estate, Belfast Unitarian Universalist Church, The Green Store, Rollie’s, ReVision Energy, Belfast Rotary, Darby’s, Coyote Moon, Belfast Creative Coalition, Belfast Area Adult Education, Fiddlehead Artisan Supply, United Way of Eastern Maine, Left Bank Books, Green With Envy, Belfast Co-op, Don Foshay Tire, Reyn Ritchie State Farm Insurance, Small World Birth and Family Services, Our Town Belfast, and the Belfast Stage House. These groups will be forever known as “Founders” of Belfast Community Radio.

Story continues below advertisement.

All of the pieces of equipment are at the studio, including transmitter, antenna, Emergency Alert Unit, studio computer and most of the relevant pieces. The tower and antenna were installed Friday, December 2. The station will begin test broadcasts the first full week of December. The station will be heard at 100.9 FM.

The much anticipated launch day celebration will be held at Belfast’s Waterfall Arts facility, where the radio station is housed.

The organization is looking for volunteers to fill various key positions, including treasurer, traffic manager, events manager, social media coordinator, and others.

For more information about BCR, visit its website, belfastcommunityradio.org, or check out Belfast Community Radio on Facebook.

CONTACT: George J. Frangoulis

Communication Coordinator

gjfrangoulis@gmail.com / 207-557-5111

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →