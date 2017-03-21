Belfast Yoga Studio Spring Session starts Friday

A ten-week Spring Session of classes starts Friday morning, March 24th with certified teacher, Marianna Moll, who will continue her regular schedule of Yamuna® Foot Fitness, Yamuna® Body Rolling & Yamuna® Yoga on Fridays and Tuesdays. April Dove’s Monday evening Yoga class, at 6 p.m is open to people at all levels.

Yamuna® Body Rolling is also suitable for people at all levels and has been designed to stimulate bone, open joints, stretch fascia and develop core in slow, mindful and relaxing routines. Students compare it to giving oneself a full body massage while developing stamina & strength.

Body rolling is simple and easy to do, whether you’re young or old, a fitness buff or a couch potato, rolling with a YBR Ball can help you feel better, more vibrant and more alive.

It won’t be long before the tulips pop up! Now is the time to get in shape for all the spring gardening and the fun summer sports. Develop strength , flexibility and a balanced state of being. Change your life and save money by prepaying for the entire session. But walk-ins are welcome anytime.

Moll is certified in all levels of Yamuna® Body Rolling, and is available for private lessons or for deep Bodywork sessions in Yamuna® Hands-On Table Treatment or Yamuna® Body Logic.

The Belfast Yoga Studio is located at 9 Field Street, Suite 302, overlooking beautiful Belfast Harbor, just above the footbridge in the red and white Belfast Center. The Center is handicapped accessible with elevators to the third-floor yoga studio.

Please check the Belfast Yoga Studio website for times, complete information on all our teachers and classes, go to www.belfastyoga.com or call 338-3930.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →