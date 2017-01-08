Belfast Yoga Studio classes start this week

A ten-week winter session of classes starts January 9th with April Dove’s Monday evening Yoga class, at 6 p.m. at the Belfast Yoga Studio in the Belfast Center at 9 Field Street.

Classes include both Yoga and Yamuna® Body Rolling as well as Yamuna® Foot Fitness.

Dove will also lead a new Wednesday morning Yoga class this winter, starting at 9 a.m., with the intention of centering and invigorating ourselves for the day ahead. This class will weave together Meditation, Pranayama, Energy Modalities, and Hatha Yoga Asanas leaving you recharged and energized for your day ahead. This class is designed to leave students shining from the inside out and is suitable for all levels.

Marianna Moll will continue her regular schedule of Yamuna® Foot Fitness, Yamuna® Body Rolling & Yamuna® Yoga Tuesday, January 10th.

Yamuna® Body Rolling is suitable for people at all levels and has been designed to stimulate bone, opens joints, stretches fascia and develops core in slow, mindful and relaxing routines. Students compare it to giving oneself a full body massage.

Body rolling is simple and easy to do, whether you’re young or old, a fitness buff or a couch potato, rolling with a YBR Ball can help you feel better, more vibrant and more alive.

Time to stop hunkering down in your body and commit to opening back up. Change your life and save money by prepaying for the entire session. But walk-ins are welcome anytime.

Yamuna® Body Rolling will make startling changes in your body and reduce or reverse chronic conditions. Ask anyone who has tried it. Try it yourself free, first-time students may try a class during this week for free.

The Belfast Yoga Studio is located in the red and white Belfast Center at 9 Field Street, Suite 302, overlooking beautiful Belfast Harbor, just above the footbridge in the red and white Belfast Center. The Center is handicapped accessible with elevators to the third-floor yoga studio.

Please check the Belfast Yoga Studio website for times complete information on all our teachers and classes, go to www.belfastyoga.com or call 338-3930.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →