Belfast Street Party August 7th 2017!

Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Location: Downtown Belfast street party!, Church Street, Belfast, maine
For more information: 2073239100; facebook.com/Annual-Belfast-Street-Party-109690936823/
Press release for immediate release
Belfast Street Party set to take over the asphalt August 7t, 2017
The ninth annual Belfast Street Party organized by Our Town Belfast, the Main Street organization, will take over downtown Belfast August 7th 2017 from 5-10:30 PM with games, music, food, dancing, and lots of fun things to see, eat, watch, and do. Taking place on the first Monday in August, even as our beloved summer heat is still abundant, but summer can glimpse the return to school and the coming cooler weather it’s the perfect time for all of the Belfast area to party.
Starting at 5 PM with two streets closed and both Church and High Street packed with climbing walls, bungee jumps, bounce houses, bucking broncos and much more. Bangs and DJ’s start performing. Activities by churches, organizations, and groups invite children and adults of all ages.
The Belfast Street Party is welcoming and inviting churches, civic organizations, student groups, and anyone else to organize and put on an activity for party goers. Please contact the Street Party staff to talk about participating Bre Bebb Executive Director of Our Town Belfast 207-323-0881 or bre@ourtownbelfast.org.
Vendors to provide food or activities should contact Shannon Coombs coombsfamily28@gmail.com or call her at 207-323-1456 to get a place in the street party.
Kids tell your parents, friends tell your friends, families bring your chairs, get ready to hang out and spend an evening with your friends and neighbors.
Our Town Belfast is a non-profit organization serving the downtown area of Belfast using the Main Street model. The Belfast Street Party builds community and that’s the reason we do it.
Watch for more information on the Belfast Street Party Facebook page. The party happens on the first Monday or the next sunny day. If it rains on Monday the party is on Tuesday. If it rains on Tuesday too the party will be on Weds. And so on.
For more information check our Facebook Page or call Our Town Belfast at 207-323-9100. First Monday in August… the 7th, we’ll see you at the 2017 street party!
