Belfast Skate Park to be reborn: planning event June 14th 5:30 PM

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: The Belfast Boat House , 34 Commercial Street, belfast, Maine
For more information: 207 338 1975; facebook.com/belfastskatepark/
Join your neighbors in a visioning forum for planning the Re-Creation of Overlock Park in Belfast. Over 20 years ago Charles Cawley and MBNA made a wonderful and generous gift to the Belfast and the skating youth of the Belfast area. The Belfast Skate Park “Eric Overlock Memorial Skatepark” on Washington St. has played a pivotal role in the heart of Belfast creating community, keeping generations of kids and young adults active, and has served as the only place in our area to practice a great sport. Over the years, because of the wear and tear of time on the ramps, users have been challenged. It is time to rebuild. Our goal is to revitalize this amazing part of the community by building a more universal, quieter, accessible, and safer skate park for the next generation to enjoy. To achieve our goal we need your support and input. Are you a skater or a family member who loves skating and wants to rebuild for the next generation? Do you love Belfast and recognize the diversity and excitement that skaters bring to Belfast? Do you value an inclusive community? Join your neighbors Weds. June 14th 5:30 PM at the Belfast Boat House and help plan the transformation of a corner of downtown Belfast investing in youth, community, diversity and keeping Belfast vibrant. A light meal will be served. For more information go to Facebook and find Belfast Skate Park. Call 338-1975 or write mike@pilut.com
