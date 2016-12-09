Belfast Senior College “Winterim” Classes Announced

Midcoast area residents who are 50 years and older, along with their spouses and partners, are warmly invited to join the 500+ members of the Belfast Senior College and explore subjects as diverse as Maine history, world cultures, theatre, literature, and more, in the upcoming “Winterim” semester. Classes meet every Thursday for two hours at the Hutchinson Center (Route 3, Belfast) beginning on January 19 and ending four weeks later on February 9.

The course line-up includes everything from the intellectually stimulating to the purely enjoyable – and a bit of everything in between. These classes will meet from 9:30 to 11:30 am:

• Maine and Freedom: Political Perspectives on the 1850s (Ray & Patricia Estabrook)

• From the Balfour Declaration to the Johnson Plan: Jewish and Muslim Refugees in Palestine, 1917 – 1962 (Bob Rackmales)

• Cultures of the World (Wendy Kasten)

• Reflections on Financial Crises Through the Lens of “The Big Short” (Pete Reilly)

• Creating with Collage (Deborah Stevenson)

• Marilynne Robinson’s Novel “Home” (Arlin Larson)

The following classes will meet in the afternoons from 1 to 3 pm:

• Senior Readers Theater I: Alan Bennett’s “Talking Heads” (Charlotte Herbold)

• Writing the Personal Essay: Discovering What You Want to Say and How to Say It (Linda Buckmaster)

• Special Topics in French Conversation (Lila Nation)

• The Beauty of Mathematics Through Puzzles (Patrick Lorenz)

• Let’s Go to the Movies with Harry II (Harry Kaiserian)

In addition, two classes will meet for just one day (9:30 am – 3 pm):

• Knitting Something New (Judy Beebe) – Tuesday, January 17

• The American Musical Abroad – “Street Scene” (Dick Brown) – Tuesday, February 7

Complete course descriptions, faculty information, and on-line registration are available on the college’s website, belfastseniorcollege.org. You may also call the office (338-8033) or send an email (info@belfastseniorcollege.org) or stop by the Senior College office at the Hutchinson Center any Thursday between 10 am and 1 pm.

The Belfast Senior College is the second largest of the 17 Senior Colleges in the state. To take a course, you must be a member (the annual membership fee is $25), and the fee for each course is $30. Most members agree that one of the most fun features of taking classes at Senior College is that there are no tests, no grades, and no homework! This is going to school for the sheer joy of learning.

Registration is now open. Belfast Senior College promises you a warm welcome, friendly environment, convivial classmates, and laughter. What better way to kick off the New Year!

