Belfast Senior Center host “Soup & Scoop” activities

On Tuesdays the Belfast Area Seniors have an opportunity to meet new and “old” friends (no pun intended) between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Belfast Boathouse. The Tuesday greet / meet is open to any senior and allows people a chance to have coffee, tea and some light snacks. Most Tuesdays people are encouraged to bring a bag lunch and stay for the afternoon, play bridge, cribbage or other board games.

On Tuesday January 31st the Belfast Seniors will host a “Soup & Scoop” event with some various soups and ice cream followed by a game of “Name that Tune”. People are encouraged to bring an instrument if they feel so incline, any one wishing to help with soup donations should contact Belfast Parks and Recreation at 338-3370 extension 27 or email parksandrec@cityofbelfast.org

