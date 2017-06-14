Belfast Senior Center Healthy Cooking Program

By Gloria Guyette
Posted June 14, 2017, at 10:44 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Belfast Senior Center, Belfast United Methodist Church, Belfast, Me

Tuesdays June 20, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Belfast Senior Center

FREE. Donations Appreciated.

Drop in any time.

Bring a brown bag lunch.

Coffee and tea always available

New Location: United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, Belfast

June 20: Heart Healthy Cooking .

10-11:30 Learn to prepare tasty, heart-healthy meals. Fresh foods good for your heart with your budget in mind. Session 2 will take place on June 27, You can attend either Session 1, 2 or both.

Games/cards and activities always available. Make a friend and bring a friend. Don’t forget a bag lunch.

Heart Healthy Cooking program is being presented by Community Health Education, Waldo County General Hospital/Pen Bay Medical Center

For additional information email: parksandrec@cityofbelfast.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employeesMaine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employees
  2. Maine woman attacked by raccoon drowns rabid animal in puddleMaine woman attacked by raccoon drowns rabid animal in puddle
  3. President Trump has blocked Stephen King on TwitterPresident Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter
  4. Maine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachersMaine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachers
  5. LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs