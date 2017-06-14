Belfast Senior Center Healthy Cooking Program

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Belfast Senior Center, Belfast United Methodist Church, Belfast, Me
Tuesdays June 20, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Belfast Senior Center
FREE. Donations Appreciated.
Drop in any time.
Bring a brown bag lunch.
Coffee and tea always available
New Location: United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, Belfast
June 20: Heart Healthy Cooking .
10-11:30 Learn to prepare tasty, heart-healthy meals. Fresh foods good for your heart with your budget in mind. Session 2 will take place on June 27, You can attend either Session 1, 2 or both.
Games/cards and activities always available. Make a friend and bring a friend. Don’t forget a bag lunch.
Heart Healthy Cooking program is being presented by Community Health Education, Waldo County General Hospital/Pen Bay Medical Center
For additional information email: parksandrec@cityofbelfast.org
