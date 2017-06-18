Community

Belfast Senior Center Healthy Cooking Program

By Gloria Guyette
Posted June 18, 2017, at 8:37 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Belfast Senior Center, meeting at Belfast United Methodist Church, Belfast, Me, New Location: United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, , Belfast, Me

Tuesday June 27, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Belfast Senior Center

FREE. Donations Appreciated.

Drop in any time.

Bring a brown bag lunch.

Coffee and tea always available

New Location: United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, Belfast

June 27: Heart Healthy Cooking .

10-11:30 Learn to prepare tasty, heart-healthy meals. Fresh foods good for your heart with your budget in mind. Session 2 will take place on June 27. You need not have attended session 1.

Games/cards and activities always available. Make a friend and bring a friend. Don’t forget a bag lunch.

Heart Healthy Cooking program is being presented by Community Health Education, Waldo County General Hospital/Pen Bay Medical Center

For additional information email: parksandrec@cityofbelfast.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine man says Bath Iron Works fired him because he coached kids while on medical leaveMaine man says Bath Iron Works fired him because he coached kids while on medical leave
  2. Man dies in shooting outside West Gardiner home
  3. Medway daughter enlists police officer’s help to deliver dad’s birthday presentMedway daughter enlists police officer’s help to deliver dad’s birthday present
  4. Number of missing sailors found dead as US destroyer reaches portNumber of missing sailors found dead as US destroyer reaches port
  5. Mistrial is declared in sexual-assault trial of Bill CosbyMistrial is declared in sexual-assault trial of Bill Cosby

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs