Belfast Senior Center Activities

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Belfast Senior Center-Picnic, Belfast City Park, Northport Ave., Belfast, Me
NOTE: We will not be meeting at the United Methodist Church on June 13. We will be holding a Picnic at Belfast City Park Pavilion on this date. Come anytime between 10 am and 2 pm. Explore the park and beach and join in some outdoor activities(ex.Bocci Ball, kite flying). Bring your picnic lunch. The event CANCELLED if rain. We will meet again at the United Methodist Church on June 20.
For future dates we are excited to announce the Belfast Senior Center, a popular meeting place for senior citizens, has moved its new location in space made available in the Fellowship Hall, Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, Belfast. The center is easily accessible with a large parking lot, handicap parking and access, and a welcoming design flow to meet the needs of the Center.
The Belfast Senior Center is a one day a week Drop- in center opened on Tuesdays from 10 to 3 p.m. Admission is Free and complimentary coffee/tea is available. All we need is you if you are a senior aged 60+! If you are not a senior but know of a family member, neighbor or friend that is please let them know about the Center. No reservations are necessary.
The center provides activities and a social setting for many of the community’s elderly. It gives seniors a place to go to socialize and have fun.
