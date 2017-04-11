BELFAST COMMUNITY RADIO NEWS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 11, 2017

Belfast Radio to honor its patrons at Founders’ Ball

BELFAST: Belfast Community Radio (BCR), WBFY 100.9 FM, will honor its patrons and volunteers at a special Founders’ Ball celebration. The event will take place in the Waterfall Arts building, 256 High Street, Belfast, on Friday, April 28.

The celebration is scheduled to run from 7 to 10 p.m., and it is open to the public free of charge.

“It will be a night of magic, when our founding patrons will emerge from the background and be honored in a style befitting their generous contributions of time, money and equipment,” said Founders’ Ball organizer, Jennifer Hill.

The highlight of the evening will be the unveiling of the Founders’ Plaque, which lists the names of all founders. The plaque was designed, produced and donated by Matt Fowler of the New Hampshire-based AMI Graphics company; he is also the uncle of BCR volunteer, Wylie Fowler.

Because BCR has plenty of its own program talent, music at the Founders’ Ball will be provided by WBFY radio DJs, including Erik Klausmeyer, Doug Bacon and Wylie Fowler.

Food and refreshments will be served. What’s more, the radio station will air live coverage of the event, and tours of the station will be provided.

Attendees interested in volunteer work will also have the chance to sign up for a variety of radio tasks, and donations to the station will be gratefully accepted.

Belfast Community Radio, WBFY 100.9 FM, is the mid-coast’s new, low-power radio station. It operates from a studio at Waterfall Arts in Belfast. The station is on the air 24/7

George J. Frangoulis, Director of Communications gjfrangoulis@gmail.com / 207-557-5111

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →