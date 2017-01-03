BELFAST COMMUNITY RADIO NEWS

January 3, 2017

Belfast radio station to mentor broadcast students

By George Frangoulis, Communication Coordinator

BELFAST: Belfast Community Radio (BCR), WBFY 100.9 FM, plans to sponsor and train Belfast High School students in radio broadcasting.

Interested students will get the chance to learn the craft by spending on-air time at the radio station, as well as by attending a proposed class at the high school.

“The experiential part of this unique learning program will takes place in our radio studio, and it will run during the upcoming spring 2017 school semester,” said Peter Dalton, Co-Chair of the Technology Committee for BCR.

“Ms. Jan Banks, English teacher at Belfast High School, is also very supportive of this idea,” Dalton said. “We hope we can develop a kind of radio journalism course at the school, while the kids will get actual hands-on experience at WBFY,” he said.

At a recent BCR organizational meeting, Dalton proposed using the station as a resource to give students an opportunity to learn radio broadcasting. The idea to involve students with the station was unanimously approved.

In addition, because Dalton was teaching science at Belfast High School, he found students who wanted radio internships at BCR. However, a few of his students have already been to the station for orientation and to try their hands at live broadcasting.

Dalton has extensive professional radio and television experience, having worked at stations in Belfast, Rumford and Bangor; he worked for Belfast’s WBME radio from 1981 to 1983.

WBFY is Belfast’s new low-power radio station, which officially launched in mid-December. Since its kickoff, the station has been on the air 24/7.

