BELFAST COMMUNITY RADIO NEWS

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 9, 2017

Belfast radio broadcasts variety of new programs

By George Frangoulis

BELFAST: Belfast Community Radio (BCR), WBFY 100.9 FM, is now broadcasting a variety of live programs, which include the spoken word, as well as live and recorded music. Shows feature everything from poetry to garden advice, from fun fare for kids to a plethora of musical genres. Here’s a partial listing of BCR’s current broadcast offerings:

Poetry by the Bay, with Kristin Frangoulis (Poets and their art; Thur 9-10 am, Sun 8-9am)

Farmstead Radio Show, with George Frangoulis (Gardens, etc.; Wed 6-7pm, Sat 7-8am)

Finding Common Ground, with Jennifer Hill (Talking about big issues; Sat noon-1pm)

Octopuses Garden (Kids show; Sat 8-10am)

Old Time Radio Theater, (Sherlock Holmes and other radio dramas (Sun 9-10pm)

Monday Morning Mix-up, with Silas Jay (Eclectic music to start the week; Mon 8-10am)

Live & Local, with Vic Tredwell (Live & local musical performances; Sun 6-8pm)

Music & Memories, with Doug (Oldies, classics; Tue and Fri 5-7pm)

Leeway, with Jim Bahoosh (Upbeat world beat; Wed 8-10pm)

The Cure, with Dr. Denn (Jazz, funk; Thur 9-11pm)

Syrup, with DJ Willis (R&B, hip hop, jazz; Wed 7-8pm)

The Errant Path, with Jon Fishman and Tom Dayhoof (Eclectic, rock, etc.; Thur 6-8pm)

Classical Thunder, with Karen Nelson (Classical; Fri 7-9pm)

Collage of Musical Knowledge, with Dr. Rock (Classic rock, more; Sat, 9pm-midnight)

Six O’clock Mix, with K-Rock (Eclectic music; Mon 6-7pm)

BCR is the mid-coast’s new, low-power radio station, which operates from a studio at Waterfall Arts in Belfast. The radio station is on the air 24/7. Follow us on Facebook; listen to us on the radio at WBFY 100.9 FM, or streaming on the Internet at www.WBFY.caster.fm.

George J. Frangoulis,

Communication Coordinator

gjfrangoulis@gmail.com / 207-557-5111

