Belfast Poetry Festival Discusses “Bird & Bulldozer”

Friday, April 7, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: belfastpoetry.com/
BELFAST – This year, the Belfast Poetry Festival is expanding its offerings with a spring symposium: “Bird & Bulldozer: Writing from Habitat,” Friday, April 7 at 7:30 PM at the Gammans Room of the Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast. The event is free and open to the public.
This poetry reading and open panel discussion will consider timely issues of belonging, ecology, and writing from a sense of place. How do writers navigate their relationship to region and belonging in their work, especially when border-crossing has become increasingly politicized? Poet and scholar Juliana Spahr has said that eco-poets must pay attention not only to the beautiful bird, but also to the bulldozer nearby. How do writers pay homage to ecology and other species while also recognizing the threat these are under?
Readers and panelists include several notable poets and authors who address place, belonging/displacement, and the natural world and ecological concerns. Gary Lawless is a poet, publisher at Blackberry Books, co-owner of Gulf of Maine Books, and recent winner of the Constance H. Carlson Public Humanities Prize. Kristen Lindquist is a Maine Literary Awards finalist and the author of Invocation to the Birds, Transportation, Tourists In the Known World, and the popular haiku blog Book of Days. Mihku Paul is a Maliseet poet, visual artist, and storyteller; the author of 20th Century PowWow Playland and creator of the art installation Look Twice: The Waponahki in Image & Verse at the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor. Stephanie Wade is an Associate Professor of Writing and of the School of Environmental Citizenship at Unity College. Thomas R. Moore has been an educator in Maine, Turkey, Mali, and Iran; and is a two-time Maine Literary Awards finalist and the current Belfast Poet Laureate. Each will read poems and give introductory comments before an open discussion in which audience members are invited to participate.
Earlier in the day, festival committee member and esteemed poet and educator John Rosenwald will also offer a “Poetry Energizing Workshop” to students at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast, with a focus on sharing knowledge of the music, imagery, playfulness, and excitement of poetry by reciting powerful short poems.
The thirteenth annual Belfast Poetry Festival will also host its distinctive showcase of collaborative work on Saturday, October 14, 2017. An all-arts festival with poetry as the driving force, the event combines variety show, short film festival, art exhibit, and literary showcase, and is made possible with support from Off the Coast, the City of Belfast, the Belfast Free Library, and the office of the Belfast Poet Laureate. For more information about both spring and fall programs, see BelfastPoetry.com.
