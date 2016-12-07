Belfast Maskers Present Christmas Carol, Live Old-Time Radio Show

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Belfast Maskers Community Theater at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St, Belfast, ME For more information: 207-536-9123; belfastmaskers.com/

Pull up a chair by the fireplace in the Belfast Free Library’s Gammons Room and tune in to the Belfast Maskers’ live old-time radio show performance of the holiday classic, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The well-loved tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation from curmudgeonly to kind is accompanied by live sound effects, carolers, and live 1940s style radio ads for local business performed by the radio players.

The show’s cast includes Bob Daisy as Ebenezer Scrooge, Cory Burns as the Narrator, Mark Durbin as Bob Cratchit, Michael Lawson as Jacob Marley’s ghost, Sonja Richardson as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Sunny Kirkham as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Steven Wheeler as Tiny Tim. The live radio host is David Barbour. The cast of radio players, sound effects crew, and carolers also includes: Armonie Durand-Lanson, Judi Ericson, Jane Rubin Irish, Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin, Simon Kutsy-Durbin, Jeffrey Miller, Liz Moore, Bob Nichols, Randy Nichols, Piper Sanders, and Sonia Vazquez. The show is directed by Sasha Kutsy and Erica Rubin Irish.

The show is directed by Sasha Kutsy and Erica Rubin Irish.

