Belfast Holiday on the Harbor Festivities

Join us in Belfast on Saturday, December 10th for lots of Holiday fun !

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. the “Nutcracker” will be performed at the Belfast Dance Studio followed by Santa’s arrival, by boat in Belfast Harbor at 11:15, escorted by horse drawn wagon to Belfast Boathouse. Enjoy lots of Holiday fun from 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. with ornament making, gingerbread house construction, Zach the Balloon Artist, a visit with Santa, hot chocolate and horse / wagon rides in Steamboat Landing Park. A fee will be charged for photos with Santa otherwise all activities are FREE.

This event is sponsored by the Belfast Chamber and the Belfast Parks and Recreation Department. FMI contact the Chamber at 338-5900

