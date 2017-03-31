Belfast Garden Club Talk on “The Potager: A Traditional Design for Modern Vegetable Gardens”

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-930-3562; BelfastGardenClub.org
Learn about the elements that go into a potager—a kitchen garden that is useful and beautiful—during a free program at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in Belfast Free Library.
The public is invited to hear Owls Head farmer Anne E. Perkins show images and describe this type of traditional vegetable garden. Potagers feature permanent growing beds laid out in a geometric pattern. Many incorporate flowers, herbs and fruits. The potager lends itself well to modern methods of cultivation.
Perkins will highlight modern potager designs, planting plans and tips for using decorative elements to create a garden of both function and beauty. She has a CSA and provides veggies for Café Miranda in Rockland.
Her talk wraps up this season’s series of daytime programs hosted by the Belfast Garden Club. The club’s next big focus will be on its annual Green Thumb Plant sale on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at Belfast Boathouse. For more information, visit BelfastGardenClub.org or call Garden Club president Corliss Davis at 930-3562.
