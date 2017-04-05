Belfast Free Library Screens Anti-Bullying Documentary

Anti-Bullying Documentary Asks Girls to Find Kindness

The Belfast Free Library invites community members to a free screening of the documentary film Finding Kind on Wednesday, April 5th at 6:00 p.m. The film will be followed by a discussion based on the filmmakers’ Kind Campaign, an anti-bullying movement for girls that has impacted millions of individuals across the globe.

Finding Kind is a documentary that addresses bullying and “meanness” in the world of girls. Filmmakers Lauren Paul and Molly Thompson set out on a 10,000 mile long cross-country journey of discovery and education, interviewing hundreds of females across America about girl-against-girl bullying. Paul and Thompson find, among personal accounts, universal truths about the pressures of being a girl and how those pressures can take a toll on our relationships with other women. In addition to the deeply moving stories that they collect on their adventure, Paul and Thompson sit down with respected experts and authors in the fields of psychology, education, and the interrelationships of women and girls.

Drawing on frank conversations about the truth behind the issues among girls and our culture’s influence, the film shares a powerful message. With moments that run from universally funny to shockingly raw and personal, Finding Kind asks viewers to take a stand against bullying, and for kindness. The film is recommended for educators, parents and students grade 5+. Parental discretion is advised as the film touches on difficult themes, though tempered by an overall positive message.

For information about this screening visit https://belfastlibrary.org/ or call 207-338-3884, ext. 24. For more information about the film: http://findingkind.indieflix.com/

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →