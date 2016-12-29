Belfast Flying Shoes to hold community dance and contradance Jan. 6

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: American Legion Post 43, 143 Church St., Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-338-0979; belfastflyingshoes.org

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast Flying Shoes contradance will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at American Legion Post 43, 143 Church St., with Chrissy Fowler calling and music by the Gawler family.

The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with a community dance called by Chrissy Fowler and with music by the All-Comers Band. All musicians are welcome to sit in. Fun and simple dances will be taught, giving beginners the opportunity to learn new skills and offering experienced dancers a chance to brush up on their steps. The contradance begins at 8:00 pm.

Admission to the community dance is $2, $1 for children. Admission to the contradance is $10, $8 for ages 13-20 and adult All-Comers, and $5 for children. Bring along a window fan and get $1 off. For information, call 338-0979, email us at belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com, or visit www.belfastflyingshoes.org.

