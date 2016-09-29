Belfast Flying Shoes contra dance set for Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: American Legion Post 43, 143 Church St., Belfast, Maine For more information: 338-0979; belfastflyingshoes.org

BELFAST — Pete’s Posse will provide music for the Belfast Flying Shoes contra dance at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at American Legion Post 43, 143 Church St. Caller will be Mary Wesley. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a community dance called by Chrissy Fowler and with music by the All-Comers Band. All musicians are welcome to sit in. Fun and simple dances will be taught, giving beginners the opportunity to learn new skills and offering experienced dancers a chance to brush up on their steps.

Wesley. is a Vermont native and the granddaughter of two square dance callers. She got swept up in the magic of contra dancing at her first dance in 2005, and soon was following in the family tradition. She travels widely, calling dances on both coasts and in Canada. Back at home, she keeps busy organizing the fourth-Friday dance series in Burlington and working in a number of dance advocacy groups.

Singer, composer, dance musician and co-founder of of the Clayfoot Strutters, Pete Sutherland has rounded up his talented multi-instrumentalist protege Oliver Scanlon and the dynamic rhythm guitarist Tristan Henderson to form the contra power trio Pete’s Posse. The band’s website describes its sound as “twin fiddles in tight, wild harmony over high-powered guitar and pounding footwork with mandolin, clawhammer banjo, jaw harp and rocking keyboards adding their voices to the mix.”

Admission to the Community Dance is $2, $1 children. Admission to the contra dance is $10, $8 ages 13 to 20 and adult All-Comers, $5 children. Bring along a window fan and get $1 off. Make sure to check the Lost and Found basket for anything you left behind at recent dances; remaining items will be sold to benefit Waterfall Arts at the November dance.

For information, call 338-0979, email belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com or visit belfastflyingshoes.org.

