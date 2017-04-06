Belfast Farmers’ Market Participates in Maine Harvest Bucks Program

Friday, April 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, April 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, April 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Belfast Farmers' Market, 256 High Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: belfastfarmersmarket.org
The original Belfast Farmers’ Market begins its thirty-seventh outdoor season on Friday, April 14, 9 am to 1 pm in the yard at Waterfall Arts, 256 High Street, Belfast. Market runs rain or shine and accepts EBT, SNAP, credit and debit cards, a service that is handled by volunteers from the Maine Farmland Trust at the Market Info table.
Market also participates in the Maine Harvest Bucks program. Expired 2016 Maine Harvest Bucks can still be exchanged through the month of April at the Market Info table. This nutrition incentive program earns SNAP/EBT users redeemable vouchers for purchase of locally produced fruits and vegetables, either fresh or processed, with no salt, sugar or fat added. Newly issued 2017 vouchers are valid through March of 2018. More information on this program is available at maineharvestbucks.org.
Additional volunteers are needed to orient customers to the market, process credit and EBT cards, and implement the Maine Harvest Bucks program. The Maine Harvest Bucks expands markets for farmers and helps Maine families buy more local fruits and vegetables on a limited income. Please contact Sophie at Maine Farmland Trust if you are interested in volunteering (Sophie@mainefarmlandtrust.org, 207-338-6575).
