Belfast During World War I: Our Boys “Over There”

By Megan Pinette,
Posted April 16, 2017, at 1:29 p.m.

“Our Boys Over There – Belfast during World War I,” will be the topic of the Belfast Historical Society’s meeting at 7:00 pm on Monday, April 24, in the Abbott Room at the Belfast Free Library. Society president, Megan Pinette will present life in Belfast during the days leading up to the United States entry into the war, soldiers from Belfast on the front and post-war remembrances. Featured soldiers will be Frank D. Hazeltine-for whom the American Legion Post is named, Capt. Albert W. Stevens- aerial photographer, and George K. Wadlin – with the American Expeditionary Force in 1918.

Belfast Historical Society meetings are free and open to the public and are held April through October. For our program schedule, www.belfastmuseum.org.

