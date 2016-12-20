BELFAST COMMUNITY RADIO NEWS — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 20, 2016

Belfast Community Radio’s house party a blast

BELFAST, MAINE: Belfast Community Radio (BCR), WBFY 100.9 FM, officially launched on Saturday, December 17 with a festive on-air party at Waterfall Arts in Belfast.

WBFY is the city’s new low-power radio station. It began broadcasting with an open house celebration that included good music, good friends and good food. Since its kickoff blast, the station has been on the air 24/7.

BCR volunteers who helped to make the station’s party such a big success include Vic Treadwell, Judi Erickson, Wylie Fowler, Rhonda Feiman, Karen Nelson, Petra Hall, Pete Dalton, Patrick Walsh, Tony Chiodo, and Erik Klausmeyer.

“This station was started by a dedicated group of volunteers with support from a broad base of the community,” said Erik Klausmeyer, Fundraising Committee Chair and Launch Coordinator for BCR. “We hope to make this station a place for all of our community members to talk and listen to each other,” he said.

The non-profit organization has raised about $50,000 in cash and donated equipment, coming from dozens of individual community members, local community organizations and businesses.

WBFY is actively seeking volunteers for a variety of important roles including on-air, community outreach, fundraising, and day-to-day management of the station.

For more information about WBFY, please visit its website, belfastcommunityradio.org, or check out Belfast Community Radio on Facebook.

###

CONTACT: George J. Frangoulis,

Communication Coordinator gjfrangoulis@gmail.com / 207-557-5111

