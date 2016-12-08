Belfast Community Radio to celebrate launch day

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 256 High St. , Belfast, Maine

BELFAST COMMUNITY RADIO NEWS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 8, 2016

BELFAST, MAINE: Belfast Community Radio (BCR), the city’s new low-power radio station, plans a ‘Launch Day Open House’ for Saturday, December 17, 2016.

The radio station, WBFY 100.9 FM, will officially take to the airwaves at 12 p.m. on December 17. On that day it will also hold its open house celebration from noon to 8 p.m. at the Waterfall Arts facility, which is located at 256 High St. in Belfast.

“We are now preparing to take to the air! This is very exciting,” said Erik Klausmeyer, Fundraising Committee Chair and Launch Coordinator for BCR. “Tune your radio to 100.9 FM and hear the first full day of broadcasts,” he said.

Station organizers hope for a big turnout at Waterfall Arts. BCR underwriters, as well as the general public, are cordially invited to come by the station and enjoy the special event.

Attendees of the open house can see the studio, meet the volunteers who have made the station possible, and participate in the future success of the station.

The timeline for the BCR Launch Day Open House includes the following events: Noon to 4 p.m., Music, a chance to meet the volunteers and founders, talk with key supporters, and get information on how to become involved; 4 to 8 p.m., Listen to a concert by local musicians and enjoy a potluck supper.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to record their voices for future use, reading announcements that will air regularly on the station.

Organizers urge anybody coming to bring something to eat or drink, if they can, so as to make it a party to remember!

After launch day, the station will run 24/7. For more information about BCR, visit its website, belfastcommunityradio.org, or check out Belfast Community Radio on Facebook.

CONTACT: George J. Frangoulis

CommunicationCoordinator gjfrangoulis@gmail.com / 207-557-5111

