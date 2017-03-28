BELFAST COMMUNITY RADIO NEWS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 28, 2017

Belfast Community Radio speaks with many voices

BELFAST: Belfast Community Radio (BCR), WBFY 100.9 FM, broadcasts many spoken word programs, giving listeners a variety of informative and entertaining talk shows.

Program topics range from poetry to comedy, from gardening to cooking, from current events to sports, and more, reflecting the diverse interests of the Belfast community.

Today, just a few months after its launch, BCR boasts a dozen such original, lively shows. Their talented creator-hosts are dedicated volunteers, and each shares a deep knowledge and strong passion for his or her show’s particular subject.

For example, if you’re seeking information about how to grow a better garden or build an energy efficient house, listen to “The Farmstead Radio Show” hosted by George Frangoulis (Wednesday, 6 p.m.). Or if you want advice for using local foods or living a sustainable lifestyle, listen to “A Transition Radio Hour” hosted by Susie Dexter (Saturday, 1 p.m.).

But if you’re in the mood for a bit of cultural inspiration, listen to “Poetry by the Bay” with host Kristin Frangoulis (Sunday, 4 p.m.); or tune in to “Poetry Woodshed Radio” with host Ellen Sander (Tuesday, 7 p.m.). Should you want a really big helping of fun and laughs, then listen to “What’s so Funny?” with Ginny Ford (Sunday, 1 p.m.).

However, if you have a hankering for a thought-provoking discussion about the big issues of our day, check out “Finding Common Ground” with Jennifer Hill (Saturday, noon). But if you’re a sports’ fan, and you need a pre-season baseball fix, listen to “Baby Boomers’ Ball Games” with Gerry Murphy (Saturday, 10 a.m.).

You can hear all of these, as well as other helpful and enjoyable talk shows on WBFY 100.9 FM, the mid-coast’s new, low-power radio station.

BCR operates from a studio at Waterfall Arts in Belfast, and the station is on the air 24/7.

George J. Frangoulis, Director of Communications gjfrangoulis@gmail.com / 207-557-5111

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →