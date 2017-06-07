Belfast Community Radio: Programmer’s Potluck

Belfast Community Radio is putting on its monthly Programmer’s Potluck for WBFY 100.9 FM for show hosts, those people who want to become hosts, and any interested listeners of the ultra local station. The ongoing event is held the third Monday of every month at the Baptist Church on High Street in downtown Belfast. This month’s event will be Monday, June 19 at 5:30 pm. The public is invited and there is no charge. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish, snacks or a beverage to share.

“The monthly Programmers’ Potluck is a place where we build community,” organizer Jennifer Hill said. “Gathering in this relaxed setting with a meal gives us a chance to get to know each other better.”

The potluck supper meetings are open to all those interested in learning more about the new community radio station. For more information about the station or to volunteer for the event, contact Jennifer Hill at rooted@fairpoint.net or go to the station’s website at belfastcommunityradio.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →