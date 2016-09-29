Belfast Community Radio Potluck Supper & Music Jam

Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: former Court Street Church, 17 Court Street, Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-323-8441; info@belfastcommunityradio.org,

Belfast Community Radio is launching its fundraising drive on behalf of the station’s equipment costs on Friday, October 14 at 6 pm with a potluck supper and music jam at 17 Court Street in Belfast. The public is invited to bring a meal or beverage to share to this free event, which will be held at the former Court Street church. Organizers are promising local musicians will be on hand to entertain with feet-stomping, toe-tapping music to dance by, and that folks will get a chance to make financial contributions to the new station.

It is expected that the new ultra-local radio station will bring together diverse groups within Belfast as residents and visitors enjoy the mix of local talent. Programming ideas and principles are coming together right now as committees meet and the excitement builds.

A hearty band of community radio volunteers is coming together to materialize plans that the City of Belfast has been working to get started. The group envisions that the low power station will have a broadcasting area of 5-10 miles and will be operational by January 2017 at 100.9 FM. The fundraising goal is to raise $20,000 by December 1, 2016 in order to purchase sound equipment. Waterfall Arts will be the site of the broadcasting studio.

Donations of any size are welcome and may be made Monday through Friday at Belfast City Hall or online at gofundme.com/belfastradio. For more information about the station or how to volunteer, contact Erik Klausmeyer at 323-8441 or info@belfastcommunityradio.org, or check out www.belfastcommunityradio.org or Belfast Community Radio on facebook.

