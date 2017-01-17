BELFAST COMMUNITY RADIO NEWS

January 17, 2017

Belfast Community Radio appoints interim trustees

By George J. Frangoulis

BELFAST: The Governance Committee of Belfast Community Radio (BCR), WBFY 100.9 FM, met on January 16, and its main order of business was to appoint an Interim Board of Trustees.

The primary duty of the new Interim Board of Trustees is to serve as an advisory group for a permanent Board of Directors, by drafting bylaws and articles of incorporation, as well as proposing a model governance structure to the Belfast City Council for its formal approval.

Once approved by the City of Belfast, which now officially holds the FCC broadcasting license for WBFY 100.9 FM, rights to this radio license will then be transferred to BCR.

It was also agreed that the interim trustees will serve only until a governance structure and an elected Board of Directors are in place.

The Interim Board of Trustees includes the following nine BCR volunteer members: Caryn Converse; George Frangoulis; Kristin Frangoulis; Petra Hall; Erik Klausmeyer; Randy Saex; Lane Sturtevant; Patrick Walsh; Zafra Whitcomb.

The Governance Committee also agreed to publicize the names of the interim trustees and solicit public comment. It welcomes comments from now through February 14, by emailing info@belfastcommunityradio.org; phoning 207-338-2277; mailing BCR at 256 High St., Belfast, ME 04915; posting on Facebook.com/belfastradio.

Belfast Community Radio, WBFY 100.9 FM, is the mid-coast’s new, low-power radio station, which officially launched in December 2016. It operates from a studio at Waterfall Arts in Belfast. Since its kickoff, the station has been on the air 24/7.

George J. Frangoulis, Communication Coordinator

gjfrangoulis@gmail.com / 207-557-5111

