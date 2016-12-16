Community

Belfast by the Bay’s 20th annual New Year’s Eve event

Posted Dec. 16, 2016, at 3:25 p.m.

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast by the Bay’s 20th annual New Year’s Eve chem-free, family oriented, cultural celebration will be held from 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, until 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, mostly in eight indoor venues within walking distance, showcasing live performances and several dance bands. Admission is an NYBB 2017 adult or youth/student button to wear. Free for children under 5. Buttons available at www.nybb.org/buttons/ .

 

