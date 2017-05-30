Being Mortal-Frontline Documentary

Monday, June 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Church Hall at St. John's Catholic Church, York Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 907-1208; stjosephhealthyactiveliving.com/2017/05/24/join-us-for-a-free-viewing-of-being-mortal/
If you thought you were dying, what would matter most?
Join us for a FREE screening of Being Mortal and discussion on June 5th at 7:00 p.m. at the Church Hall of St. John’s Catholic Church. Light refreshments will be served.
Presented by St. Joseph Healthcare and St. Paul the Apostle Parish.
Please rsvp to sandra.helms@sjhhealth.com or call 907-1208.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →