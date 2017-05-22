Beginning/Intermediate Metalsmithing 6-week Artist Series

By Artascope at bec
Posted May 22, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/beginningintermediate-metalsmithing-6-week-artist-series-tickets-31228811215

Starts July 10th in Yarmouth (Mondays, from 6-9 pm for 6 weeks)

For beginner and intermediate students, this class explores the many techniques involved in taking ideas from conception to the completion of wearable metal art. Individual students’ skills will be expanded as we delve into sawing, soldering, forming with the hydraulic press, riveting, texturing and cold connections.

Non-members: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Members: $156. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Workshop fee does not include materials. Supply kit available at Artascope.

