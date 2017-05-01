Beginning/Intermediate Metalsmithing 6-week Artist Series

Monday, May 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/beginningintermediate-metalsmithing-6-week-artist-series-tickets-31228811215
Starts May 15th in Yarmouth (Mondays, from 6-9 pm for 6 weeks)
For beginner and intermediate students, this class explores the many techniques involved in taking ideas from conception to the completion of wearable metal art. Individual students’ skills will be expanded as we delve into sawing, soldering, forming with the hydraulic press, riveting, texturing and cold connections.
Fee: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Workshop fee does not include materials. Supply kit available at Artascope.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →