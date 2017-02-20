Community

Beginning Swing Dance Classes with Portland Swing Project

By Gillian Davis
Posted Feb. 20, 2017, at 10:17 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Mechanics Hall Ballroom, 519 Congress Street, Portland, ME

For more information: 2078995254; portlandswingproject.com

Join Portland Swing Project for Beginning Swing Dance Classes! We provide clear step-by-step instruction, plenty of practice time to build confidence and you never need a partner – we rotate in class so you meet and dance with everyone. And it’s fun! We promise. We’re teaching Beginning East Coast Swing for 5-weeks from 5/9/17-6/13/17 (note: no class on 5/23) Tuesday Nights from 6-7pm. www.portlandswingproject.com

