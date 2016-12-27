Community

Beginning Swing Dance Classes with Portland Swing Project

By Gillian Davis
Posted Dec. 27, 2016, at 4:40 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Mechanics Hall Ballroom, 519 Congress Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: 2078995254; portlandswingproject.com

Join Portland Swing Project for Beginning Swing Dance Classes! We provide clear step-by-step instruction, plenty of practice time to build confidence and you never need a partner – we rotate in class so you meet and dance with everyone. And it’s fun! We promise. It’s one of the best ways to stay warm this winter. We’re teaching Beginning Charleston for 8-weeks from 1/17-3/7 (Tuesday Nights from 6-7pm). www.portlandswingproject.com

