Community

Beginning Swing Dance Classes w/ Portland Swing Project

Megan Jones Photopgraphy
By Gillian Davis
Posted Jan. 26, 2017, at 1:42 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Mechanics Hall Ballroom, 519 Congress Street, Portland, ME

For more information: 2078995254; portlandswingproject.com

Join Portland Swing Project for Beginning Swing Dance Classes! We provide clear step-by-step instruction, plenty of practice time to build confidence and you never need a partner – we rotate in class so you meet and dance with everyone. And it’s fun! We promise. It’s one of the best ways to stay warm this spring. We’re teaching Lindy Hop for 8-weeks from 3/14-5/2 (Tuesday Nights from 6-7pm). www.portlandswingproject.com

