Beginning Metalsmithing 6-week Artist Series

By Artascope at bec
Posted May 01, 2017, at 12:16 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/beginning-metalsmithing-6-week-artist-series-tickets-33308827600

Starts May 16th in Yarmouth (Tuesdays, from 6-9 pm for 6 weeks)

Learn metalsmithing in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. Begin by learning how to handle the necessary tools and equipment. You will then set out on several projects, making rings, bracelets and earrings, and perfecting skills in techniques like forging, texturizing and soldering.

Fee: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Workshop fee does not include materials. Supply kit available at Artascope.

