Beginning Metalsmithing 6-week Artist Series

By Artascope at bec
Posted March 15, 2017, at 1:18 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/beginning-metalsmithing-6-week-artist-series-tickets-31229784125

Starts April 4th in Yarmouth (Tuesdays, from 6-9 pm for 6 weeks)

Learn metalsmithing in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. Begin by learning how to handle the necessary tools and equipment. You will then set out on several projects, making rings, bracelets and earrings, and perfecting skills in techniques like forging, texturizing and soldering.

Fee: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Workshop fee does not include materials. Supply kit available at Artascope.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Husson student hit by wrong-way driver transferred to Mass GeneralHusson student hit by wrong-way driver transferred to Mass General
  2. Four Maine warehouses packed with perfectly good supplies that hospitals throw awayFour Maine warehouses packed with perfectly good supplies that hospitals throw away
  3. Map: Winter storm dumps 2 feet of snow in parts of MaineMap: Winter storm dumps 2 feet of snow in parts of Maine
  4. Blizzard leaves drivers stranded on I-295
  5. Feds accuse Maine man of trafficking in poached baby eelsFeds accuse Maine man of trafficking in poached baby eels

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs