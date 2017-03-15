Tuesday, April 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/beginning-metalsmithing-6-week-artist-series-tickets-31229784125
Starts April 4th in Yarmouth (Tuesdays, from 6-9 pm for 6 weeks)
Learn metalsmithing in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. Begin by learning how to handle the necessary tools and equipment. You will then set out on several projects, making rings, bracelets and earrings, and perfecting skills in techniques like forging, texturizing and soldering.
Fee: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Workshop fee does not include materials. Supply kit available at Artascope.
