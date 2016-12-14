Beginning beekeeping with UMaine Extension

Machias, Maine — A five-session University of Maine Cooperative Extension beginning beekeeping course starts Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at University of Maine at Machias Science Building, 116 O’Brien Ave., Room 102, Machias. Remaining classes are Feb. 23, March 2, March 9 and March 16. Snow date is March 23.

Taught by Master Beekeeper Andrew Dewey, class topics include the honeybee colony, hive construction, seasonal management, pests and diseases, and honey production. Participants will visit a local hive for observation and hands-on experience in late spring. Class graduates will become members of the Washington County chapter of the Maine State Beekeepers Association.

The course fee is $60 per person, or per couple if willing to share materials. Enrollment is limited to 30. Register online by Feb. 9 umaine.edu/washington/programs/introduction-to-beekeeping-course. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call 1.800.287.1542 (in Maine), 207.255.3345, or email tara.a.wood@maine.edu.

About University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

Story continues below advertisement.

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaineExtension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →