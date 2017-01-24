Beginner Tap Dance Class for Adults in Biddeford

By Jennie Kain
Posted Jan. 24, 2017, at 8:05 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, March 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, March 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, March 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, March 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 22, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, May 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, May 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: John F. Kennedy School, 64 West St., Biddeford, ME

For more information: biddeford.coursestorm.com/category/music-dance

Lindy Maine, hosted by Biddeford Adult Education, is teaching a beginner Tap Dance class on Saturday mornings for adults. It is geared towards complete beginners, so absolutely no dance experience is required. Students with tap shoes should bring them, but students without can dance in smooth-soled shoes. Three sessions of 6 weeks each are being offered, however, the class is also open to drop-ins for $12/class.

Register at Biddeford Adult Education or drop in at 64 West St., Biddeford (JFK School) at 10 am Saturday mornings.

