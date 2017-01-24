Beginner Swing Dance Class Starts 3/6 in Biddeford

Monday, March 6, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, March 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Engine, 128 Main St. , Biddeford, Maine For more information: lindymaine.weebly.com/swing.html

Lindy Maine will be teaching a new session of Beginner Swing Dancing starting Monday, March 6 at Engine in Biddeford. Students will learn the basics of 6-Count/East Coast Swing, which is an excellent entry point for beginner dancers. No partner is required and no dance experience is required. A free practice session will follow class from 7-8 pm. Students take half off the registration fee. Class runs for 6 weeks.

