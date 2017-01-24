Beginner Swing Dance Class Starts 4/17 in Biddeford

Monday, April 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, April 24, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Engine, 128 Main St., Biddeford, Maine For more information: lindymaine.weebly.com/swing.html

Lindy Maine is teaching a new session of Beginner Swing Dancing starting Monday, April 17 at Engine in Biddeford. Students will learn the basics of Partnered Charleston, which is a style of swing dancing that evolved in the 1930s. No partner is required and no dance experience is required. A free practice session will follow class from 7-8 pm. Students take half off the registration fee. Class runs for 6 weeks.

