Homestead

Beginner Sewing Course

By The Cotton Cupboard Quilt Shop,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Feb. 23, 2017, at 1:34 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Cotton Cupboard Quilt Shop, The Cotton Cupboard Quilt Shop, 1213 Broadway, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 2075708160; cottoncupboardquilt.com

Beginner Sewing Course

Starts Wednesday, March 8 at 5:30

Class fee is $100 plus book and supplies.

Beginner Sewing Course will be held Wednesdays March 8, 15, 22, 29 from 5:30 -8:30 each evening.  You will be making a Pillowcase, Apron, Drawstring Bag, Zippered Pouch and Key Fob.  While making these small and easy projects you will be learning the basics of sewing, how to operate you sewing machine and other tips.

Space in this class is limited.

Diane Hopkins, Instructor

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. LePage to Trump: Ax North Woods national monumentLePage to Trump: Ax North Woods national monument
  2. Floating homes aren’t houseboats and a Maine town will vote on banning themFloating homes aren’t houseboats and a Maine town will vote on banning them
  3. State to reduce speed limit on crash-prone stretch of Interstate 295State to reduce speed limit on crash-prone stretch of Interstate 295
  4. Three snowmobilers injured Monday, LifeFlight helicopters used twiceThree snowmobilers injured Monday, LifeFlight helicopters used twice
  5. Estranged wife accused of killing husband in Acton

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs