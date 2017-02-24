Beginner Sewing Class

By The Cotton Cupboard Quilt Shop,
Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Cotton Cupboard Quilt Shop, 1213 Broadway, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 2079418900; cottoncupboardquilt.com

Beginner Sewing Course

Starts Wednesday, March 8 at 5:30

Class fee is $100 plus book and supplies.

Beginner Sewing Course will be held Wednesdays March 8, 15, 22, 29 from 5:30 -8:30 each evening.  You will be making a

Pillowcase, Apron, Drawstring Bag, Zippered Pouch and Key Fob.  While making these small and easy projects you will be learning the basics of sewing, how to operate you sewing machine and other tips.

Space is this class is limited.

Diane Hopkins, Instructor

