Beginner Lindy Hop Swing Dancing Class Starts January 9 in Biddeford

Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Engine, 128 Main St., Biddeford, ME For more information: 201-704-3895; lindymaine.weebly.com/classes.html

Lindy Maine will be offering a new session of beginner swing dancing classes starting Monday, January 9. This 8-week series will introduce the basics of Lindy Hop, which is the authentic form of swing, danced from the 1920s to the 1940s. The style originated in dance halls like the Savoy Ballroom in Harlem, NY where big bands played the swing jazz popular during the era.

Students do not need a partner or any dance experience. Class will be held at Engine, 128 Main St. Biddeford from 6-7 pm, Mondays 1/9 – 2/27. A practice session (free for students of the class) will be held afterwards from 7-8 pm. Information and registration can be found at http://lindymaine.weebly.com/classes.html .

