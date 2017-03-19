Beginner Basket Class at Vose Library on 4/8

Easter basket
Easter basket
By Vose Library
Posted March 19, 2017, at 3:53 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/basket-class/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union

Beginner Basket Class

April 8, 1-5pm

We will be weaving a small “Easter Basket”, measuring approx. 5”x 6”square, 4”tall, with an 8” high oak handle. Your choice of colors! Cost: $25 which includes material, instruction, and a small donation to the library. Class size limited to 8 students, but there will be a wait list in case of any cancellations. Sign up at library and include your phone number and email so Marion can send you more details.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Gang leader pleads guilty to multiple charges, admits role in four murders
  2. Bill would allow adults under 21 to carry concealed weaponsBill would allow adults under 21 to carry concealed weapons
  3. Man indicted on manslaughter for fatal Prospect crashMan indicted on manslaughter for fatal Prospect crash
  4. Federal lawsuit over strip club wages could include Maine dancersFederal lawsuit over strip club wages could include Maine dancers
  5. Quarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine historyQuarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine history

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs