Beginner Basket Class at Vose Library on 4/8

Saturday, April 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine
For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/basket-class/
Beginner Basket Class
We will be weaving a small “Easter Basket”, measuring approx. 5”x 6”square, 4”tall, with an 8” high oak handle. Your choice of colors! Cost: $25 which includes material, instruction, and a small donation to the library. Class size limited to 8 students, but there will be a wait list in case of any cancellations. Sign up at library and include your phone number and email so Marion can send you more details.
