Beethoven, Norman, and Schumann

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine
For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/festival-wednesday-5/
This week the Festival welcomes Andrew Norman, named Musical America’s 2017 Composer of the Year. Norman’s work frequently demands unconventional techniques of performers, drawing inspiration from narrative forms, temporal distortions, and architecture. Indeed, in Frank’s House, Norman contemplates the residence of architect Frank Gehry, transporting the audience to Santa Monica, California. The evening also features Schumann’s Piano Quartet, composed in 1842, his breakthrough year of chamber music.
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN
String Trio in C Minor, Op. 9, No. 3
Renée Jolles, violin • Ivo-Jan van der Werff, viola • Denise Djokic, cello
ANDREW NORMAN
Frank’s House
Amalia Rinehart, Min Joo Yi, piano • Luke Rinderknecht, TBA, percussion
ROBERT SCHUMANN
Piano Quartet in E-Flat Major, Op. 47
Robin Scott, violin • Ivo-Jan van der Werff, viola • Rosemary Elliott, cello • Elinor Freer, piano
