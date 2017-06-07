Beethoven, Norman, and Schumann

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 07, 2017, at 11:12 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/festival-wednesday-5/

This week the Festival welcomes Andrew Norman, named Musical America’s 2017 Composer of the Year. Norman’s work frequently demands unconventional techniques of performers, drawing inspiration from narrative forms, temporal distortions, and architecture. Indeed, in Frank’s House, Norman contemplates the residence of architect Frank Gehry, transporting the audience to Santa Monica, California. The evening also features Schumann’s Piano Quartet, composed in 1842, his breakthrough year of chamber music.

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN

String Trio in C Minor, Op. 9, No. 3

Renée Jolles, violin • Ivo-Jan van der Werff, viola • Denise Djokic, cello

ANDREW NORMAN

Frank’s House

Amalia Rinehart, Min Joo Yi, piano • Luke Rinderknecht, TBA, percussion

ROBERT SCHUMANN

Piano Quartet in E-Flat Major, Op. 47

Robin Scott, violin • Ivo-Jan van der Werff, viola • Rosemary Elliott, cello • Elinor Freer, piano

