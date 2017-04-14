Beer in the Garden: Historic Foodways

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine
For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org
Portland is such a foodie community now. But was it always?
Join us at the Maine Historical Society for beer and snacks, a rare opportunity to enjoy our historic garden at night, and a chance to see some very special artifacts from our collections (inside our historic Brown Library).
Chief Curator Kate McBrien will be available to discuss Maine’s food history and share examples of kitchen tools from the past, along with some ingenious inventions created by Mainers to get the job done.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →