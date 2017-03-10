Beekeeping with the Maine State Apiculturist!

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org
Jennifer Lund, Maine State Beekeeper will speak on what types of bees are found in Maine, why some bee species are in decline, what we can do to protect populations and what plants encourage bees to our landscapes. Find out basic bee biology, nesting requirements, and foraging behaviors! Please call 866-5060 for more information or to sign up.
