Bedtime Stories with Ms. Jenn “Build a Garden, Build a Community”

By Sarah Taylor
Posted June 07, 2017, at 3:12 p.m.

Friday, July 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5981

Ms. Jenn brings her high-energy musical storytime to our Bedtime Storytime! No couch potatoes here! She’ll have kids and grownups moving and dancing. For all ages.

Join us for a special book along with wonderful new songs and activities!

How can growing food also grow your community? The young protagonist in our book, Zora’s Zucchini learns about growing Zucchini and sharing the abundant harvest by organizing a neighborhood food swap.

LIKE Ms. Jenn and the Nutrition Detectives on Facebook!

www.facebook.com/MsJennAndTheNutritionDetectives

